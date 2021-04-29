Bombay Dyeing declines on reporting Q4 net loss at Rs 167 cr

-
ALSO READ
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 166.74 crore in the March 2021 quarter
VSFIL spurts on bagging GPCB approval for new plant at Dahej
Nifty above 14,700; metal stocks correct
RIL, Tata Communications, GHCL in focus
Himatsingka spurts on partnering Disney to expand brand portfolio
-
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company fell 2.31% to Rs 67.65 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 166.74 crore in Q4 FY21 as against net profit of Rs 48.57 crore in Q4 FY20.
Consolidated net sales jumped 59.4% to Rs 498.95 crore in Q4 FY21 as against 313.10 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 result was announced post trading hours yesterday, 28 April 2021.
The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 103.44 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 171.44 crore in Q4 FY20.
Considering the financial result for FY 2020-21, the company said it is unable to declare the dividend for the said year.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is a holding company engaged primarily in the business of real estate development, polyester staple fibre and retail. The company's segments include real estate, polyester and retail/textile.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU