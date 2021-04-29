Bombay Dyeing declines on reporting Q4 net loss at Rs 167 cr

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company fell 2.31% to Rs 67.65 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 166.74 crore in Q4 FY21 as against net profit of Rs 48.57 crore in Q4 FY20.

Consolidated net sales jumped 59.4% to Rs 498.95 crore in Q4 FY21 as against 313.10 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 result was announced post trading hours yesterday, 28 April 2021.

The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 103.44 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 171.44 crore in Q4 FY20.

Considering the financial result for FY 2020-21, the company said it is unable to declare the dividend for the said year.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is a holding company engaged primarily in the business of real estate development, polyester staple fibre and retail. The company's segments include real estate, polyester and retail/textile.

