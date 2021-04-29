Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 70.2 points or 1.5% at 4735.91 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 4.43%), Kalyani Steels Ltd (up 4.37%),Tata Steel BSL Ltd (up 4.2%),MOIL Ltd (up 3.95%),Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (up 3.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Galaxy Surfactants Ltd (up 3.56%), Prakash Industries Ltd (up 3.23%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.18%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.09%), and Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (up 2.92%).

On the other hand, Bodal Chemicals Ltd (down 2.85%), Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (down 1.6%), and DCW Ltd (down 1.6%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 315.7 or 0.63% at 50049.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 93.05 points or 0.63% at 14957.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 115.22 points or 0.53% at 21773.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31 points or 0.44% at 7073.69.

On BSE,1550 shares were trading in green, 714 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

