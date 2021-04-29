Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 63.26 points or 1.01% at 6345.34 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 5.45%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 4.35%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 3.3%),Goa Carbon Ltd (up 2.19%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 1.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.67%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 1.54%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.25%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.11%), and Oil India Ltd (up 0.84%).

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 2.09%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.4%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.61%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 315.7 or 0.63% at 50049.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 93.05 points or 0.63% at 14957.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 115.22 points or 0.53% at 21773.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31 points or 0.44% at 7073.69.

On BSE,1550 shares were trading in green, 714 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)