Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 453.59 points or 2.68% at 17377.67 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 4.43%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.18%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.09%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.62%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 1.35%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.04%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.7%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.58%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 0.43%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 315.7 or 0.63% at 50049.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 93.05 points or 0.63% at 14957.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 115.22 points or 0.53% at 21773.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31 points or 0.44% at 7073.69.

On BSE,1550 shares were trading in green, 714 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

