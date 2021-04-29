Vimta Labs Ltd Slides 7.38%

Vimta Labs Ltd has added 58.88% over last one month compared to 9.74% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 0.29% rise in the SENSEX

Vimta Labs Ltd lost 7.38% today to trade at Rs 243.4. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 0.01% to quote at 23317.99. The index is up 9.74 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Panacea Biotec Ltd decreased 4.99% and Hikal Ltd lost 3.12% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 51.21 % over last one year compared to the 53.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vimta Labs Ltd has added 58.88% over last one month compared to 9.74% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 0.29% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 51017 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 63140 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 304 on 28 Apr 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 65.5 on 20 May 2020.

