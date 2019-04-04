Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd and Dish TV India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 April 2019.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd soared 4.34% to Rs 142.9 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.14 lakh shares in the past one month.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd spiked 4.34% to Rs 87.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.19 lakh shares in the past one month.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd surged 4.07% to Rs 953. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43077 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41271 shares in the past one month.
Gujarat Gas Ltd jumped 3.40% to Rs 150.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.74 lakh shares in the past one month.
Dish TV India Ltd advanced 3.13% to Rs 39.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.97 lakh shares in the past one month.
