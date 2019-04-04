Volumes soar at Wipro Ltd counter

recorded volume of 445.75 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 237.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.88 lakh shares

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 April 2019.

recorded volume of 445.75 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 237.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.88 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.34% to Rs.258.00. Volumes stood at 1.75 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 31.42 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.60% to Rs.165.00. Volumes stood at 30.67 lakh shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 82150 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24913 shares. The stock dropped 2.14% to Rs.292.00. Volumes stood at 19481 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 31.03 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.97 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.52% to Rs.39.70. Volumes stood at 12.55 lakh shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 6.98 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.20% to Rs.142.70. Volumes stood at 2.89 lakh shares in the last session.

