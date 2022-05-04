Volumes jump at Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd counter

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd saw volume of 51.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.11 lakh shares

Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 May 2022.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd saw volume of 51.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.11% to Rs.464.20. Volumes stood at 3.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd saw volume of 4.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50794 shares. The stock increased 4.54% to Rs.766.15. Volumes stood at 1.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Britannia Industries Ltd saw volume of 24.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.97 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.10% to Rs.3,405.30. Volumes stood at 2.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Solar Industries India Ltd recorded volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33014 shares. The stock gained 2.10% to Rs.2,980.15. Volumes stood at 78486 shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 12.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.41 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.85% to Rs.732.70. Volumes stood at 1.91 lakh shares in the last session.

