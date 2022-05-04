Future Market Networks Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Steelcast Ltd, NGL Fine Chem Ltd, KBC Global Ltd and Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 May 2022.

Future Market Networks Ltd crashed 18.48% to Rs 4.5 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77247 shares in the past one month.

Steelcast Ltd tumbled 13.08% to Rs 327.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3495 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1057 shares in the past one month.

NGL Fine Chem Ltd lost 11.96% to Rs 1998.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15398 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4176 shares in the past one month.

KBC Global Ltd plummeted 10.00% to Rs 6.57. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Equippp Social Impact Technologies Ltd corrected 9.94% to Rs 73.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11801 shares in the past one month.

