Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 1082.25 points or 2.6% at 40574.17 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (down 5.43%), Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 4.88%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 4.09%),Titan Company Ltd (down 2.87%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 2.06%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Havells India Ltd (down 1.81%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.66%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.64%), Blue Star Ltd (down 0.55%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.33%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.77%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.76%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 596.46 or 1.05% at 56379.53.

The Nifty 50 index was down 160.65 points or 0.94% at 16908.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 153.39 points or 0.54% at 28208.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 50.54 points or 0.59% at 8490.9.

On BSE,1101 shares were trading in green, 2189 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

