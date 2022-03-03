Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 March 2022.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd soared 15.15% to Rs 158.45 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd surged 11.87% to Rs 81.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34852 shares in the past one month.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd spiked 11.69% to Rs 741. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29027 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7368 shares in the past one month.

Chalet Hotels Ltd spurt 7.75% to Rs 278. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73800 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94468 shares in the past one month.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd jumped 6.96% to Rs 104.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

