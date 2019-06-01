Bombay Wire Ropes standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Bombay Wire Ropes rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
