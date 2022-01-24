Bosch Ltd continues to fall

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 15955.8, down 3.13% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.5% in last one year as compared to a 20.8% rally in NIFTY and a 8.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15955.8, down 3.13% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.37% on the day, quoting at 17200.05. The Sensex is at 57680.91, down 2.3%.Bosch Ltd has lost around 4.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11561.75, down 2.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22706 shares today, compared to the daily average of 32132 shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 15977.45, down 2.99% on the day. Bosch Ltd jumped 0.5% in last one year as compared to a 20.8% rally in NIFTY and a 8.12% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 34.68 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

