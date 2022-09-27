Bosch Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 15800, down 0.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.41% in last one year as compared to a 3.66% slide in NIFTY and a 17.24% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bosch Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15800, down 0.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 17099.5. The Sensex is at 57427.02, up 0.49%.Bosch Ltd has lost around 7.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12594.35, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12972 shares today, compared to the daily average of 35134 shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 15852.8, up 0.11% on the day. Bosch Ltd jumped 0.41% in last one year as compared to a 3.66% slide in NIFTY and a 17.24% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 36.14 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

