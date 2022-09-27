Bajaj Auto Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 3524.9, down 1.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 9.82% in last one year as compared to a 3.66% slide in NIFTY and a 17.24% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3524.9, down 1.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 17099.5. The Sensex is at 57427.02, up 0.49%.Bajaj Auto Ltd has lost around 12.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12594.35, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3538.15, down 1.32% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 21.15 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

