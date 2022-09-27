Axis Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 738.6, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.41% in last one year as compared to a 3.66% slide in NIFTY and a 1.88% spurt in the index.

Axis Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 738.6, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 17099.5. The Sensex is at 57427.02, up 0.49%.Axis Bank Ltd has gained around 1.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38616.25, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 739.6, down 0.64% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd tumbled 6.41% in last one year as compared to a 3.66% slide in NIFTY and a 1.88% spurt in the index.

The PE of the stock is 15.21 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

