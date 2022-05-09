Bosch Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 13700.45, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.07% in last one year as compared to a 9.39% rally in NIFTY and a 4.74% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13700.45, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 16345.85. The Sensex is at 54595.7, down 0.44%.Bosch Ltd has eased around 8.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10518.45, down 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15935 shares today, compared to the daily average of 18436 shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 13665.65, down 1.31% on the day. Bosch Ltd tumbled 1.07% in last one year as compared to a 9.39% rally in NIFTY and a 4.74% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 30.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

