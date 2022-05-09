Central Bank of India records PAT of Rs 310 crore in Q4

-
ALSO READ
Bank of India acquires balance stake in BOl AXA Investment Managers and BOI AXA Trustee Services
BLS Intl jumps after subsidiary appointed as corporate BC of 2 banks
Vedavaag System gallops after agreement with Angel One
Central Bank of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 310.31 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Central Bank of India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 342.26 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Central Bank of India reported a net profit of Rs 310.31 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 1,349.21 crore in Q4 FY21.
Total income increased by 12% YoY to Rs 6,419.58 crore during the quarter.
Operating profit rose by 2.8x to Rs 1,812 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 637.04 crore in Q4 FY21.
Provisions and Contingencies declined by 66% YoY to Rs 1,061.03 crore in Q4 FY22. Of this, provisions for non-performing assets aggregated to Rs 893.32 crore (down 73% YoY) during the period under review.
The bank recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs 398.45 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 2,442.83 crore in Q4 FY21.
The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 28,156.22 crore as on 31 March 2021 as against Rs 27,608.37 crore as on 31 December 2021 and Rs 29,276.96 crore as on 31 March 2020.
The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 14.84% as of 31 March 2021 against 15.16% as of 31 December 2021 and 16.55% as of 31 March 2020.
The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 3.97% as of 31 March 2021 against 4.39% as of 31 December 2021 and 5.77% as of 31 March 2020.
The public sector bank reported a net profit of Rs 1,044.83 crore in FY22 as compared with a net loss of Rs 887.58 crore in FY21. Total income remained flat at Rs 25,770.13 crore in FY22 over FY21.
While deposits increased by 4% YoY to Rs 3,42,691.94 crore, advances rose by 7% YoY to Rs 1,68,173.50 as on 31 March 2022.
Central Bank of India is a public sector bank. The bank has a pan India presence with a network of 4,528 branches, 2,976 ATMs, and 10,299 business correspondent points with total of 17,803 touch points as of 31 March 2022.
The scrip fell 1.09% to currently trade at Rs 18.20 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU