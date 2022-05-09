Central Bank of India records PAT of Rs 310 crore in Q4

Central Bank of India reported a net profit of Rs 310.31 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 1,349.21 crore in Q4 FY21.

Total income increased by 12% YoY to Rs 6,419.58 crore during the quarter.

Operating profit rose by 2.8x to Rs 1,812 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 637.04 crore in Q4 FY21.

Provisions and Contingencies declined by 66% YoY to Rs 1,061.03 crore in Q4 FY22. Of this, provisions for non-performing assets aggregated to Rs 893.32 crore (down 73% YoY) during the period under review.

The bank recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs 398.45 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 2,442.83 crore in Q4 FY21.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 28,156.22 crore as on 31 March 2021 as against Rs 27,608.37 crore as on 31 December 2021 and Rs 29,276.96 crore as on 31 March 2020.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 14.84% as of 31 March 2021 against 15.16% as of 31 December 2021 and 16.55% as of 31 March 2020.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 3.97% as of 31 March 2021 against 4.39% as of 31 December 2021 and 5.77% as of 31 March 2020.

The public sector bank reported a net profit of Rs 1,044.83 crore in FY22 as compared with a net loss of Rs 887.58 crore in FY21. Total income remained flat at Rs 25,770.13 crore in FY22 over FY21.

While deposits increased by 4% YoY to Rs 3,42,691.94 crore, advances rose by 7% YoY to Rs 1,68,173.50 as on 31 March 2022.

Central Bank of India is a public sector bank. The bank has a pan India presence with a network of 4,528 branches, 2,976 ATMs, and 10,299 business correspondent points with total of 17,803 touch points as of 31 March 2022.

The scrip fell 1.09% to currently trade at Rs 18.20 on the BSE.

