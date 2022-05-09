DCB Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vesuvius India Ltd, Hil Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd and Dhani Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 May 2022.

DCB Bank Ltd soared 7.17% to Rs 83.65 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49012 shares in the past one month.

Vesuvius India Ltd spiked 6.93% to Rs 1049.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1480 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 390 shares in the past one month.

Hil Ltd surged 5.98% to Rs 3850.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3926 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1456 shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd gained 4.55% to Rs 105.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd rose 4.49% to Rs 50. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)