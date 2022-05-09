SMS Lifesciences India divests 10% stake of wholly-owned subsidiary, Mahi Drugs

-
ALSO READ
Hindalco Inds divests entire stake in wholly-owned subsidiary
SMS Lifesciences soars after API Facility completes USFDA Inspection with No Observations
Century Plyboards (India) incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Century Ports
Petronet LNG incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore
SJVN incorporates wholly owned subsidiary focused on renewables
-
SMS Lifesciences India said it has completed disinvestment of up to 10% stake of Mahi Drugs and is raising fresh equity in Mahi Drugs, on a private placement basis.
Following the above transaction, Mahi Drugs will cease to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company but shall continue as a subsidiary company of the company with 60% equity stake.
The net profit of SMS Lifesciences India declined 13.70% to Rs 2.33 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21. Net sales rose 36.79% to Rs 91.06 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 66.57 crore during Q3 FY21.
SMS Lifesciences India is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing, buying, selling, offering consultancy, importing and exporting, acting as commission agents and generally dealing with of all types of organic & inorganic chemicals, pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates.
Shares of SMS Lifesciences India lost 0.67% to Rs 641.05 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU