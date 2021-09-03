Bosch Ltd extends winning spree

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 14264.8, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.96% in last one year as compared to a 52.42% gain in NIFTY and a 26.85% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14264.8, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 17274.95. The Sensex is at 57985.95, up 0.23%. Bosch Ltd has dropped around 7.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10022.45, up 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21330 shares today, compared to the daily average of 43884 shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 14324.5, up 1.32% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 10.96% in last one year as compared to a 52.42% gain in NIFTY and a 26.85% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 31.55 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)