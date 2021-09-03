STEL Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Salzer Electronics Ltd, Kirloskar Industries Ltd and Palred Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2021.

STEL Holdings Ltd soared 15.90% to Rs 168.05 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28794 shares in the past one month.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd surged 14.63% to Rs 1147. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4252 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2986 shares in the past one month.

Salzer Electronics Ltd spiked 13.10% to Rs 170.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66998 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10479 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Industries Ltd jumped 12.95% to Rs 1605. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15684 shares in the past one month.

Palred Technologies Ltd gained 10.32% to Rs 125.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62797 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22648 shares in the past one month.

