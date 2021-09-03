Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2021.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2021.

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd soared 14.33% to Rs 1849 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5989 shares in the past one month.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd spiked 10.10% to Rs 166.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36093 shares in the past one month.

L&T Technology Services Ltd surged 9.11% to Rs 4420. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60059 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18551 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd spurt 8.40% to Rs 7.74. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1174.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1284.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd advanced 8.21% to Rs 415.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59837 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)