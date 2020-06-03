Bosch Ltd soars 2.26%, rises for third straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 10736.5, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 38.3% in last one year as compared to a 15.86% fall in NIFTY and a 21.29% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 10736.5, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 10114.7. The Sensex is at 34276.99, up 1.33%. Bosch Ltd has added around 8.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has added around 19.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6471.3, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32818 shares today, compared to the daily average of 48530 shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 10776.95, up 2.72% on the day. Bosch Ltd is down 38.3% in last one year as compared to a 15.86% fall in NIFTY and a 21.29% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

