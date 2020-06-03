Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rises for third consecutive session

JUST IN
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 481.5, up 4.03% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.01% in last one year as compared to a 15.86% drop in NIFTY and a 21.29% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 481.5, up 4.03% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 10114.7. The Sensex is at 34276.99, up 1.33%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has risen around 34.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 19.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6471.3, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 46.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 481.4, up 3.79% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is down 26.01% in last one year as compared to a 15.86% drop in NIFTY and a 21.29% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 14.86 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 13:05 IST

