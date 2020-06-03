Axis Bank Ltd spurts 3.23%

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 423.35, up 3.23% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 48.55% in last one year as compared to a 15.86% drop in NIFTY and a 32.99% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20530.2, up 3.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 227.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 432.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 71.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

