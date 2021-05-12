Bosch suspends operations at its Nashik Plant

As per directives of the local government to combat rising Covid-19 pandemicBosch has suspended its operations at its Nashik Plant from the noon of 12 May 2021 till the midnight of 23 May 2021 to adhere to "Break the Chain" directive issued by local government for combatting rising in the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, all direct, indirect and off-roll employees working in manufacturing plants have been directed to stay at home.
The Nashik Plant of Bosch is the local manufacturing hub catering to the demands of common rail systems with key portfolio of injectors and nozzles for passenger cars, heavy & commercial vehicles and tractor segments. The shutdown of operations will marginally impact the supplies to the OEMS as well as the automotive aftermarket segment, that is already stressed with lockdowns as well as supply chain volatilities.
