Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 1233.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 11.26 croreNet profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company rose 1233.33% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 11.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 83.75% to Rs 43.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.2611.14 1 43.6623.76 84 OPM %15.543.86 -8.93-10.69 - PBDT1.770.25 608 3.54-3.45 LP PBT1.520.07 2071 2.52-4.23 LP NP1.200.09 1233 2.07-1.13 LP
