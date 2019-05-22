JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex regains 39,000 in volatile trade
Business Standard

Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 1233.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 11.26 crore

Net profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company rose 1233.33% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 11.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 83.75% to Rs 43.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.2611.14 1 43.6623.76 84 OPM %15.543.86 -8.93-10.69 - PBDT1.770.25 608 3.54-3.45 LP PBT1.520.07 2071 2.52-4.23 LP NP1.200.09 1233 2.07-1.13 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 13:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements