Aptech consolidated net profit declines 35.03% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.40% to Rs 63.27 crore

Net profit of declined 35.03% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.40% to Rs 63.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.57% to Rs 18.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.99% to Rs 208.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 229.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

63.2765.50208.55229.1413.1213.4413.9411.879.0511.2233.1532.286.448.4122.4021.024.717.2518.2232.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)