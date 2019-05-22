Aptech consolidated net profit declines 35.03% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.40% to Rs 63.27 croreNet profit of Aptech declined 35.03% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.40% to Rs 63.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 44.57% to Rs 18.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.99% to Rs 208.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 229.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales63.2765.50 -3 208.55229.14 -9 OPM %13.1213.44 -13.9411.87 - PBDT9.0511.22 -19 33.1532.28 3 PBT6.448.41 -23 22.4021.02 7 NP4.717.25 -35 18.2232.87 -45
