CARE Ratings consolidated net profit declines 13.28% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.61% to Rs 89.41 croreNet profit of CARE Ratings declined 13.28% to Rs 36.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 42.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.61% to Rs 89.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.36% to Rs 137.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 162.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.12% to Rs 318.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 332.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales89.4198.92 -10 318.97332.68 -4 OPM %54.9760.44 -54.7663.35 - PBDT58.7667.62 -13 205.06236.23 -13 PBT57.8166.98 -14 201.73233.08 -13 NP36.4542.03 -13 137.47162.41 -15
