Tamil Nadu Petro Products standalone net profit rises 14.36% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 14.36% to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.47% to Rs 331.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 258.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.18% to Rs 54.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.74% to Rs 1241.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1045.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

