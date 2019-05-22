Tamil Nadu Petro Products standalone net profit rises 14.36% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.47% to Rs 331.74 croreNet profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products rose 14.36% to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.47% to Rs 331.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 258.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.18% to Rs 54.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.74% to Rs 1241.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1045.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales331.74258.23 28 1241.561045.64 19 OPM %6.889.60 -7.388.40 - PBDT22.3421.27 5 91.6884.91 8 PBT17.0415.82 8 71.6862.69 14 NP11.399.96 14 54.2746.71 16
