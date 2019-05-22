DLF consolidated net profit rises 76.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 81.50% to Rs 2500.43 crore

Net profit of rose 76.22% to Rs 436.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 247.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 81.50% to Rs 2500.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1377.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.45% to Rs 1319.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4463.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.74% to Rs 8366.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6706.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

