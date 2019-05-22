DLF consolidated net profit rises 76.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 81.50% to Rs 2500.43 croreNet profit of DLF rose 76.22% to Rs 436.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 247.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 81.50% to Rs 2500.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1377.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 70.45% to Rs 1319.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4463.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.74% to Rs 8366.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6706.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2500.431377.66 81 8366.096706.79 25 OPM %21.34-1.00 -25.6035.45 - PBDT159.11-62.50 LP 742.97383.65 94 PBT102.38-124.78 LP 518.34-149.88 LP NP436.56247.73 76 1319.224463.86 -70
