Reliance Home Finance gets revision in credit ratings

Reliance Home Finance announced that Brickwork Ratings has revised rating to A+ (credit watch with negative implications) for the company's long term debt programme, market linked debentures, subordinated debt and non convertible debentures public issue and to A (credit watch with negative implications) for upper tier II NCDs, inter-alia, due to revision of rating of the parent company, Reliance Capital.

First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 11:17 IST

