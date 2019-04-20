Reliance Home Finance gets revision in credit ratings

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Home Finance gets revision in ratings for various debt facilities
Reliance Nippon shares continue to gain; up 6%
Reliance Group stocks under pressure, slip up to 4.3% on SC order in Ericsson case
Reliance Industries enters into strategic transaction with Haptik
Reliance Group shares in demand; zoom up to 11.3%
-
From Brickwork RatingsReliance Home Finance announced that Brickwork Ratings has revised rating to A+ (credit watch with negative implications) for the company's long term debt programme, market linked debentures, subordinated debt and non convertible debentures public issue and to A (credit watch with negative implications) for upper tier II NCDs, inter-alia, due to revision of rating of the parent company, Reliance Capital.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU