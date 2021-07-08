Brigade Enterprises Ltd Spurts 5.83%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has added 11.81% over last one month compared to 1.91% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.48% rise in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 5.83% today to trade at Rs 312. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.82% to quote at 2888.12. The index is up 1.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd increased 1.71% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 1.18% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 80.53 % over last one year compared to the 46.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has added 11.81% over last one month compared to 1.91% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.48% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3038 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11825 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 314.05 on 08 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 129.6 on 03 Jul 2020.

