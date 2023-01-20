JUST IN
Lupin allots 1.14 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Capital Market 

Lupin has allotted 114899 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs2/- each.

These shares have been allotted upon exercising of options granted to the employees under stock option plans of the Company.

In view of the above, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company has been increased to Rs 90,97,50,998 consisting of 45,48,75,499 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 12:11 IST

