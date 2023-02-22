SREI Equipment Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3213.37 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 70.45% to Rs 240.48 crore

Net loss of SREI Equipment Finance reported to Rs 3213.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 66.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 70.45% to Rs 240.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 813.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.240.48813.86-244.7363.27-579.64206.14-686.4966.92-3213.3766.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)