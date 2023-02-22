Mcnally Sayaji Engineering standalone net profit rises 430.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.77% to Rs 42.14 crore

Net profit of Mcnally Sayaji Engineering rose 430.77% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 42.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.42.1436.4010.476.134.532.162.760.522.760.52

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)