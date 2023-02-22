Creamline Dairy Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.33 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.90% to Rs 347.81 crore

Net Loss of Creamline Dairy Products reported to Rs 12.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 19.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.90% to Rs 347.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 287.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.347.81287.69-1.67-0.13-8.55-2.03-16.65-9.88-12.33-19.25

