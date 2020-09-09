JUST IN
Business Standard

Brightcom Group consolidated net profit rises 21.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.23% to Rs 639.55 crore

Net profit of Brightcom Group rose 21.91% to Rs 101.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 83.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 639.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 574.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales639.55574.98 11 OPM %29.9832.46 -PBDT190.08184.07 3 PBT138.94148.33 -6 NP101.3883.16 22

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 08:32 IST

