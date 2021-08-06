Brightcom Group Ltd Falls 4.94%

Brightcom Group Ltd has added 37.22% over last one month compared to 5.83% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.67% rise in the SENSEX

Brightcom Group Ltd lost 4.94% today to trade at Rs 39.45. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.45% to quote at 31496. The index is up 5.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd decreased 1.99% and HCL Technologies Ltd lost 1.42% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 71.42 % over last one year compared to the 43.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brightcom Group Ltd has added 37.22% over last one month compared to 5.83% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 2.67% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7.31 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17.9 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 56.45 on 28 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4.71 on 26 Nov 2020.

