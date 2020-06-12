Britannia Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 3365, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.75% in last one year as compared to a 17.83% slide in NIFTY and a 4.4% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3365, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.14% on the day, quoting at 9789.4. The Sensex is at 33144.41, down 1.17%.Britannia Industries Ltd has gained around 9.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 8.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29092.45, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3364.35, down 0.16% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd jumped 12.75% in last one year as compared to a 17.83% slide in NIFTY and a 4.4% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 55.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

