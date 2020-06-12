Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd spurts 5%, gains for third straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 34.65, up 5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.74% in last one year as compared to a 17.97% drop in NIFTY and a 40.05% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 34.65, up 5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 9773.25. The Sensex is at 33068.95, down 1.4%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has risen around 34.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1298.8, down 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)