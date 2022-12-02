Skipper Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Country Condos Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup, Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd and Delta Manufacturing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 December 2022.

Skipper Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 108.75 at 02-Dec-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57925 shares in the past one month.

Country Condos Ltd soared 18.58% to Rs 4.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45034 shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup surged 17.35% to Rs 163. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 698 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82 shares in the past one month.

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd rose 14.82% to Rs 266.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55850 shares in the past one month.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd spurt 12.68% to Rs 80. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16469 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2805 shares in the past one month.

