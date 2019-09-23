Britannia Industries Ltd Spurts 19.31%, S&P BSE FMCG Sector index Rises 5.32%

Britannia Industries Ltd has added 38.68% over last one month compared to 11.07% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 6.08% rise in the SENSEX

Britannia Industries Ltd rose 19.31% today to trade at Rs 3420.65. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is up 5.32% to quote at 11891.32. The index is up 11.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Coastal Corporation Ltd increased 12.37% and Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd added 10% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 0.72 % over last one year compared to the 5.68% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Britannia Industries Ltd has added 38.68% over last one month compared to 11.07% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 6.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8913 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 24768 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3443.9 on 23 Sep 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2302 on 21 Aug 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)