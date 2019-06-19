Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index declines 1.60%

Pharma index ended down 1.60% at 7790.5 today. The index is down 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, slipped 6.91%, fell 3.40% and Ltd rose 3.19%.

The Pharma index is down 16.00% over last one year compared to the 9.16% surge in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, is down 1.11% and Nifty Realty index increased 1.10% on the day. In broad markets, the closed flat at 11691.45 while the SENSEX added 0.17% to close at 39112.74 today.

