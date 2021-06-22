Broader market trades firm; Nifty holds 15,800

The equity benchmarks were trading with small gains in mid-afternoon session. The Nifty held 15,800 level. Positive global cues and strong pace of COVID vaccination in India boosted market sentiment.

At 14:20 IST, the Nifty 50 index was up 71.30 points or 0.45% at 15,817.50. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 167.73 points or 0.32% at 52,742.68. The index scaled a record high of 53,057.11 in morning trade.

The broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.68% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.04%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 2,147 shares rose and 1,018 shares fell. A total of 133 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 17,87,88,247 with 38,73,285 deaths.

India reported 6,62,521 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,89,302 deaths while 2,89,26,038 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

India on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 reported 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in three months. 81,839 people were discharged and 1,167 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said. The country's active caseload has declined to 6,62,521.

The Union Government launched free COVID-19 vaccine to all the citizens above 18 years of age from Monday, 21 June 2021. This move is expected to help in scaling up daily vaccination numbers. All citizens above the age of 18 years can avail free vaccination at any government facility. The centre will buy 75% of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it to the State Governments free of cost. All vaccination centres, government and private, would provide on-site registration facilities.

More than 86.16 lakh vaccine doses, the highest ever single-day vaccination in the world so far, were administered across the country on June 21 as the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect, the Union Health Ministry said. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 28.87 crore.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index gained 0.66% to 28,553.40, snapping its two day losing streak. The index lost 0.85% in the past two sessions.

Wipro (up 2.39%), L&T Infotech (up 1.04%), TCS (up 1.02%) and Infosys (up 0.66%) advanced.

Numbers to Watch:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee fell to 74.2325 compared with its previous closing of 74.1025.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2021 settlement fell 0.3% to Rs 46,933.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.18% to 92.043.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 6.021% from its previous close of 6.029%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2021 settlement fell 25 cents to $74.65 a barrel.

