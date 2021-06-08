Cumulative Covid-19 Vaccine Coverage Exceeds 23.59 Crore

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 23.59 Cr (23,59,39,165) as per the 7 pm provisional report released yesterday. A total of 16,07,531 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 68,661 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today.

Cumulatively, 3,02,45,100 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 2,37,107 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

