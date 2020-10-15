BSL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Paramount Communications Ltd, Bal Pharma Ltd, Alpa Laboratories Ltd and Country Condos Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 October 2020.

BSL Ltd spiked 19.88% to Rs 29.85 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 33731 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3674 shares in the past one month.

Paramount Communications Ltd surged 18.64% to Rs 7.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11953 shares in the past one month.

Bal Pharma Ltd soared 9.99% to Rs 66.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20239 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31542 shares in the past one month.

Alpa Laboratories Ltd rose 9.96% to Rs 43.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 78421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31164 shares in the past one month.

Country Condos Ltd jumped 9.95% to Rs 2.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16100 shares in the past one month.

