Business Standard

Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 165.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 19.24% to Rs 16.29 crore

Net profit of Alpa Laboratories rose 165.29% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.24% to Rs 16.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales16.2920.17 -19 OPM %11.116.69 -PBDT3.491.97 77 PBT3.211.21 165 NP3.211.21 165

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 07:54 IST

