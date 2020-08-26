Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 165.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.24% to Rs 16.29 crore

Net profit of Alpa Laboratories rose 165.29% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.24% to Rs 16.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.16.2920.1711.116.693.491.973.211.213.211.21

