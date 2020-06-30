Alpa Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.87% to Rs 18.16 croreNet Loss of Alpa Laboratories reported to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.87% to Rs 18.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 83.17% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.23% to Rs 85.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.1619.09 -5 85.9777.99 10 OPM %-6.50-15.19 -3.911.46 - PBDT-0.43-0.57 25 6.075.87 3 PBT-1.27-1.32 4 2.912.76 5 NP-2.33-3.01 23 1.851.01 83
